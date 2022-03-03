Gunshots fired in Montreal’s Saint-Michel district

Gunshots were heard early Thursday in a residential area of the Saint-Michel neighbourhood of Montreal.
The gunfire near 24th Avenue and Villeray Street was reported to police at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, shots were fired from a moving vehicle and at least one bullet hole was found in a residential property.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.
The canine unit was called in to assist in the investigation.
