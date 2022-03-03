Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gunshots fired in Montreal’s Saint-Michel district

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 8:15 am
Gunshots fired overnight in Saint-Michel. Thursday, March 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Gunshots fired overnight in Saint-Michel. Thursday, March 4, 2022. TVA

Gunshots were heard early Thursday in a residential area of the Saint-Michel neighbourhood of Montreal.

The gunfire near 24th Avenue and Villeray Street was reported to police at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, shots were fired from a moving vehicle and at least one bullet hole was found in a residential property.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigate 3rd drive-by shooting in Montreal North over the weekend

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

The canine unit was called in to assist in the investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagGun Violence tagGunfire tagCanine Unit tagsaint-michel tag24th Avenue tagVilleray Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers