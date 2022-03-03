Gunshots fired in Montreal’s Saint-Michel district

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Gunshots were heard early Thursday in a residential area of the Saint-Michel neighbourhood of Montreal.

The gunfire near 24th Avenue and Villeray Street was reported to police at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, shots were fired from a moving vehicle and at least one bullet hole was found in a residential property.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

The canine unit was called in to assist in the investigation.