Penticton, B.C. council hesitant over proposed one-way Lakeshore Drive and bike lane

Penticton, B.C., city council is hesitant over a proposed plan to convert Lakeshore Drive into a one-way street in order to add a bike lane.

City staff stated that the existing walkway has become increasingly popular and so has conflict between cyclists and other users.

Recommendations to approve an application for federal grant funding were made to council. However, council voted during Tuesday’s meeting to remove the Lakeshore Drive proposal from the funding request.

“The decision that council made through our transportation plan that came forward – there were three things included in that. The bike lane on South Main Street, the bike route on Green Avenue and the one on Lakeshore,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“I voted in favor of pulling the Lakeshore one because it is so controversial, we need to bring it to the public before we dive into more conversations.”

If grants are approved for the Green Avenue and South Main Street projects, the estimated cost for the two projects is $3.6 million, with the city expected to cover 40 per cent.

Global News spoke with several Penticton residents who echoed the need for more public engagement before any decisions are made.

“It is early, and it is a good thing that it is because there needs to be a lot of discussion about this. If I were to say yes or no though, I would say no,” said Penticton resident, Fred Trainor.

“I think a one-way street here would be an inconvenience for a lot of people and the city has already spent millions on a bike path that not very many people wanted,” said Penticton resident, Jim Cavin.

Although some Penticton residents oppose the idea, some were in favour of the possibility.

“I think it would be a good idea, I would like to see the amount of traffic cut down that is going in both ways and to keep the bikes off [the path] and put them into their own lane,” said another Penticton resident, Barry Grove.

The proposal brought forward for discussion stated Lakeshore Drive would run one way from east to west, parking would be pulled to the south and the bike lane would run adjacent to the existing walkway.

“We have also given direction to city staff to look into it to see what can be done in the future. We need more public engagement before we bring it back to council,” said Vassilaki.

