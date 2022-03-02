Edmonton seniors centre struggling post-pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The South East Edmonton Seniors Association has issued a call for help in rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve essentially been closed to two years, so that has a huge impact on your ability to generate revenue,” said JudyLynn Archer, SEESA’s president.

“Normally, we have 1,600 plus members who join; they pay a membership fee. They join classes and there’s fees for that. We have rummage sales and, of course, a casino.”

Since none of those income sources was available because of coronavirus, the bills continued to pile up.

“Our operating costs right now are around the $130,000-a-year mark and that doesn’t include staff. That’s just to keep this building heated, lit and all of that,” Archer said.

How you can help @SEESAhappenings – 55+? Become a member, join in activities. All ages can volunteer – and they desperately need board members by March 9th. You can also buy quilts and crafts at the centre, handmade by local seniors (they’re adorable, BTW) #yeg RT? pic.twitter.com/nSG9jgbkXr — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) March 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

As is stands, SEESA is projecting a $30,000 deficit this year.

A memo to supporters reads: “The board projects SEESA’s funds will be depleted by September 2022.”

That’s the last thing exercise instructor Dave Heatley wants to see happen.

“It’s a community. People can be themselves. You can exercise, you can join a club. I’m in the accidental drama club. We have fun, put on a show. There’s art classes, music classes, so much you can do.”

Calling all #yeg folks – we’ve got a great community asset that needs help. @SEESAhappenings is a hub for our seniors, who have been so isolated through the pandemic. They need volunteers, members and more money to keep going after being closed for most of the last 2 years. RT? pic.twitter.com/UHk77dS3Uf — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) March 3, 2022

While the centre has re-opened, seniors just aren’t coming back as quickly as SEESA’s board had hoped.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s evident at Heatley’s bootcamp class.

“Before the pandemic we had sometimes 40 people in here. Right now I’ve got about 13 or 14, and I think it’s going to pick up. I want it to pick up!”

Marilyn Wakaruk started coming to SEESA three years ago. She’s joined fitness and art classes, the book club and even doo-wop singing.

“There’s just a huge variety of things to do. The people are great, you make friends. The café is now open and we go for coffee afterwards,” she said.

“I love it. It’s really fun, it puts me in a great mood.”

Wakaruk said when the centre was closed, it was depressing.

“Eventually they did present some online classes, which I took part in, but there’s nothing like actually being here and feeling safe.”

I can’t even tell you about all the activities, classes, lectures and programs available at @SEESAhappenings because there’s too many! Fitness, art, computers, signings, drama… the list goes on. But the participation is so low right now. Fitness class was 40, now 13 ppl #yeg pic.twitter.com/7WGVajwkw2 — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) March 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

To turn things around, SEESA needs more volunteers, in particular for the board, to step forward at the annual general meeting on March 9.

Archer said while members need to be 55 or older, volunteers of all ages are always welcome.

SEESA is also hoping more seniors will come purchase memberships and register for classes.

“All this is starting up again, so we need people to come out. We want SEESA to keep going,” Heatley said.

Supporters can also purchase quilts, crafts and other handmade items at the centre, located at 9350 82 Street in Hollyrood.

Donations are also accepted through the SEESA website.

The @SEESAhappenings board recently put out this call for help. They had 1,600 members pre-COVID. Their building costs alone (heats, electricity, etc) are $130,000 a year and they’re projecting a $30,000 deficit, saying money will run out by September. #yeg pic.twitter.com/YlYwNqD0uO — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) March 3, 2022

Advertisement