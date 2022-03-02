Menu

Crime

Replica handgun seized, man arrested during weapons complaint, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 6:16 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say a 57-year-old man was arrested near Orchard Park Plaza on Tuesday afternoon following a weapons complaint. A replica handgun was seized during the arrest. Global News

Kelowna RCMP say a man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a weapons complaint that involved a replica handgun.

According to police, officers were called to an area near Orchard Park Plaza following a report that a man had allegedly pointed a firearm at members of the public.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect in the parking lot of Orchard Park Plaza and arrested him without incident,” police said in a press release.

“Officers seized a replica handgun from the suspect.”

Read more: Police dog tracks down suspect in alleged taxi theft: Kelowna RCMP

Police say the suspect, a 57-year-old man, was later released from custody on conditions to appear in court at a later date, adding he’s possibly facing weapons-related charges.

“With the level of detail found in today’s replica firearms, responding police officers cannot tell if they are fake or real,” said Sgt. Kevin Duggan.

“Because of the potential risks involved, you cannot show or use imitation guns in public places. Depending on the circumstances, you can be fined, arrested or charged and have your replica gun seized.”

Click to play video: 'Majority of recent Kelowna homicides have ‘significant’ mental health aspects: RCMP' Majority of recent Kelowna homicides have ‘significant’ mental health aspects: RCMP
Majority of recent Kelowna homicides have ‘significant’ mental health aspects: RCMP
