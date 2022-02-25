Police dog tracks down suspect in alleged taxi theft: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man who allegedly stole a taxi on Thursday night is facing possible charges, say Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, the incident happened along Highway 33, shortly after 8 p.m., with a taxi driver calling for help following an altercation with a male customer.

“While en route to the call, officers learned the customer had allegedly fled the scene by driving away in the taxi,” police said in a press release.

RCMP say officers located the taxi a short distance away, with Police Dog Services locating the suspect in a parking lot of Powick Road.

“Police Service Dog Jak and his handler apprehended the suspect who resisted arrest,” said police. “He was subsequently treated by Emergency Health Services for minor injuries.”

“The quick response of our front-line officers, Jak and his handler led to the arrest of this suspect which may have prevented further offences from being committed,” said RCMP Const. Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Police say the suspect, a 35-year-old man, is possibly facing charges of motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

