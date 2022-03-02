‘Jeopardy!’ contestant ditches wig to ‘normalize’ cancer recovery

Send this page to someone via email

What a way to celebrate being cancer-free.

Jeopardy! contestant Christine Whelchel first appeared on the show last week with what appeared to be dirty-blonde hair fashioned into loose curls.

When the champion returned to screens on Monday, however, something was different.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead of the bouncy ‘do, Whelchel was sporting a shorn pixie cut, no more than an inch or two long.

The piano teacher and church organist from Spring Hill, Tenn., explained to host Ken Jennings that she had ditched a wig in an effort to “normalize what cancer recovery looks like.”

“After the winnings, I decided that I didn’t need to hide behind a wig anymore,” she said.

A strong Jeopardy! player and an even stronger person. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NQqJS2uAs1 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 1, 2022

Whelchel is a breast cancer survivor who completed her treatments for early-stage disease last year.

“I was diagnosed in March of 2021, and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the Jeopardy! test,” Whelchel told Jennings. “And I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May.”

Story continues below advertisement

Plenty of breast cancer survivors applauded Whelchel for her decision to ditch the wig.

Love that Christine Whelchel is normalizing cancer by going without the wig. @Jeopardy ♥️#fcancer pic.twitter.com/GJeUFaskn7 — Jessaca Giglio (@jessacagiglio) March 1, 2022

As a survivor, I am very proud of Ms. Christine Whelchel. You look beautiful and brave! @Jeopardy #shortandsassy — Lisa Runion (@LIsaRunion) March 1, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Kudos to Christine Whelchel for showing what cancer recovery looks like. From a fellow cancer survivor. — Joyce Ruffcorn (@greenjean16) March 1, 2022

Early-stage breast cancer patients typically lose their hair due to aggressive forms of chemotherapy that damage rapidly growing cells. These drugs attack both good and bad cells – including those at the hair root.

Whelchel had a good run on the show – she collected US$73,602 in her four-game winning streak – but was bested by contestant Margaret Shelton during her fifth appearance.

She shared some words of hope in an interview with the show after her fourth win.

“Just keep going forward with your dreams. Don’t let age or cancer or your life circumstance, or anything, limit you.”

"Just keep going for your dreams." Christine shares a heartfelt message as her 4-day streak comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/53ikOD3x6B — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 2, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Whelchel’s loss cost her a spot at the show’s annual Tournament of Champions.