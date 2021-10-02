Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 2 2021 10:04pm
02:15

B.C. cancer survivor runs 107 km to fundraise for hospital that treated him

A young B.C. cancer survivor is put his body to the test Saturday to support the hospital that helped him through three-and-a-half of the toughest years of his life.

Advertisement

Video Home