Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: ‘It’s been hard’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. cancer survivor runs 107 km to fundraise for hospital that treated him

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 7:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Cancer survivor is on a mission to give back to BC Children’s Hospital' Cancer survivor is on a mission to give back to BC Children’s Hospital
22-year-old Jayden Lee is getting set to run 107 kilometres, from Chillwack to Vancouver, to thank the hospital that saved his life.

A young B.C. cancer survivor is put his body to the test Saturday to support the hospital that helped him through three-and-a-half of the toughest years of his life.

Jayden Lee, 22, and his friend Cameron Van Klei spent the day running 107 kilometres from Chilliwack to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The duo started at midnight, and were flanked at various points along the route by friends and well wishers.

Read more: Man runs from B.C. to Ontario, raises over $69,000 for young cancer patients

The plan was to raise money for the hospital and raise the spirits of kids currently facing the challenge Lee battled his way through.

Story continues below advertisement

“To now physically be able to run from Chilliwack to the place I spent 3.5 years getting treatment is going to be an emotional experience,” Lee told Global News.

“I remember how discouraged I felt in the hospital a bunch of times and I just want to show those kids in there right now that if you put your mind to it you can pretty much do anything you want.”

Lee was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2015 and successfully completed his chemotherapy treatment in 2018.

Read more: B.C. woman running 30 marathons in 30 days to support Victoria hospitals

While the experience was at times grueling and demoralizing, Lee now credits it with changing his outlook on life.

“Going through something like that changes your perspective on life completely, it makes you grateful for just the little things in life,” he said.

“I remember being stuck in the hospital and just wishing I could go back to school with my friends.”

Story continues below advertisement

By Saturday afternoon, the pair had met their fundraising goal of $121,000, though are still accepting donations through a GoFundMe.

Lee and Van Klei spent Friday loading up on carbohydrates before setting out Saturday with the goal of completing the run in about 12 to 14 hours.

Read more: Blistered but unbowed, B.C. man runs 164 km to fund Merritt mental health program

“It’s pretty much all going to be mental. You just get into your groove and you get this runner’s high and you get in the zone and you keep going,” Lee said ahead of the run.

“Like being sick, it’s a slow process and it doesn’t really matter how quick you get there, just as long as you get there.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cancer tagCharity tagLeukemia tagB.C. Children's Hospital tag107 Kilometres tagJayden Lee tagcancer suvivor tagchidlren's hospital tagrun for cancer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers