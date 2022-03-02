SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: B.C. ICU numbers lowest since start of 2022

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 7:17 pm
WATCH: Global BC Medical Contributor Dr. Birinder Narang discusses the potential to lift more COVID-19 restrictions by spring break.
WATCH: Global BC Medical Contributor Dr. Birinder Narang discusses the potential to lift more COVID-19 restrictions by spring break.

The number of people in intensive care units in B.C. hospitals being treated for COVID-19 is now at the lowest number since the beginning of the year.

Provincial data released Wednesday showed there were 73 people in the ICUs, a drop of 10 since Tuesday.

In comparison, the province recorded 86 people in intensive care on Jan. 4.

In addition, six more people have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, leaving that total at 517.

Sadly, another 10 deaths were recorded in the province. There have now been 2,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Read more: B.C. committed to making changes to COVID-19 restrictions by spring break, if possible

Four hundred-and-forty-two new cases of COVID have been recorded since Tuesday but case numbers are no longer considered an accurate indication of stae of the pandemic in the province due to limited testing capacities.

There have been 349,213 cases in B.C. since March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 90.6 per cent (4,517,602) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3 per cent (4,302,285) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.3 per cent (4,323,606) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7 per cent (4,206,171) received their second dose and 55.8 per cent (2,587,716) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.6 per cent (4,049,297) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.2 per cent (3,943,505) received their second dose and 57.8 per cent (2,500,631) have received a third dose.

B.C. among last provinces to drop vaccine card and mask mandate
B.C. among last provinces to drop vaccine card and mask mandate

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials said there are no changes coming to current COVID-19 restrictions at this time but the province is moving to a better place “rapidly.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. will be removing those protections when it is safe to do so.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and deaths start to plateau as provinces lift measures

“We will have continued uncertainty as we move through the summer, we hopefully will be in a good place for the next few months because of the immunity that we have, and where we are, to be able to relieve some of the pressure of some of these measures that are in place,” she said.

“But we need to be prepared for immunity to wane again and for us to have new approaches and adapt depending on what we see come the fall.”

COVID-19: 'Far too early to declare victory' over virus, says WHO secretary-general
COVID-19: ‘Far too early to declare victory’ over virus, says WHO secretary-general
