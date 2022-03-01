B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 briefing as hospitalizations continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials will provide their latest COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon with cases and hospitalizations still going down.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 1 p.m.

The number of people in hospitals and intensive care units with COVID-19 around B.C. continued to drop over the weekend.

Over the past three days, 50 people left hospital, bringing that total to 549.

In addition, there are now 85 people in intensive care with COVID-19, a drop of 11 since Friday.

However, 22 more deaths were recorded over the weekend, including someone in their 50s.

This means 2,873 people have now died from complications due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Travelling during the pandemic for Canadians has now changed.

Almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling is less restrictive for Canadians as health officials say the peak of Omicron has subsided across the country.

After officials vowed changes to border rules earlier in February, the new rules announced in Ottawa by federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos officially came into effect on Monday.

Vaccinated Canadians now have the option of taking rapid antigen tests instead of a PCR test as previously required – although this option is still available. Rapid tests are often cheaper and easier to access.

Airlines and travel agents say bookings are on the rise as Omicron has begun to recede.

This story will be updated following the press conference on Tuesday afternoon. More to come.