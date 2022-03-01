SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 briefing as hospitalizations continue to drop

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19 numbers trending in right direction' B.C. COVID-19 numbers trending in right direction
Global's Keith Baldrey has the latest on B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers trending down, and what we might expect from Tuesday's briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

B.C. health officials will provide their latest COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon with cases and hospitalizations still going down.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 1 p.m.

That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

The number of people in hospitals and intensive care units with COVID-19 around B.C. continued to drop over the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Canadian COVID-19 travel restrictions lifting' Canadian COVID-19 travel restrictions lifting
Canadian COVID-19 travel restrictions lifting

Read more: COVID-19 — 22 more deaths recorded in B.C. as Canadian travel restrictions lift

Over the past three days, 50 people left hospital, bringing that total to 549.

Trending Stories

In addition, there are now 85 people in intensive care with COVID-19, a drop of 11 since Friday.

However, 22 more deaths were recorded over the weekend, including someone in their 50s.

This means 2,873 people have now died from complications due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout' COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout
COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout

Read more: Canada’s border measures are about to loosen. Here’s what you should know

Travelling during the pandemic for Canadians has now changed.

Almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling is less restrictive for Canadians as health officials say the peak of Omicron has subsided across the country.

After officials vowed changes to border rules earlier in February, the new rules announced in Ottawa by federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos officially came into effect on Monday. 

Vaccinated Canadians now have the option of taking rapid antigen tests instead of a PCR test as previously required – although this option is still available. Rapid tests are often cheaper and easier to access.

Airlines and travel agents say bookings are on the rise as Omicron has begun to recede.

This story will be updated following the press conference on Tuesday afternoon. More to come.

