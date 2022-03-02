Truck driver in critical condition after Highway 20 crash with snow plow

Send this page to someone via email

A truck driver is fighting for his life after a crash on Highway 20 in the area of Les Cèdres.

The accident happened at around 3:15 a.m. between chemin Saint-Dominique and chemin Saint-Féréol.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the driver of the 50-foot-long truck slammed into a snowplow at highway speeds heading eastbound.

The man in his 30s was sent to hospital in critical condition and police fear for his life, according to Marythé Bolduc, SQ spokesperson.

The driver of the snow removal vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The highway remains open to traffic and drivers have been diverted along the shoulder.

