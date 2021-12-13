Pedestrian killed by train in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Longueuil police investigating

Longueuil police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a train in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, a suburb east of Montreal.
According to police, the accident happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Seigneurial West and Sir Wilfred Laurier boulevards.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.
Drivers can’t access Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville through Highway 116.
The victim’s identity is unknown, and so are the circumstances that led to his death.
