Pedestrian killed by train in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Longueuil police investigating

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 9:24 pm
A pedestrian was killed by a train in Saint-Bruno-De-Montarville Monday December 13 2021 View image in full screen
A pedestrian was killed by a train in Saint-Bruno-De-Montarville. Monday December 13, 2021. Global News

Longueuil police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a train in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, a suburb east of Montreal.

According to police, the accident happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Seigneurial West and Sir Wilfred Laurier boulevards.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.

Read more: Longueuil police force launches special ‘social policing’ unit

Drivers can’t access Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville through Highway 116.

The victim’s identity is unknown, and so are the circumstances that led to his death.

