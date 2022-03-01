Menu

Crime

Police on the lookout for instruments stolen from Kingston, Ont. school

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 6:57 pm
Kingston Police say this is one of 10 guitars and bass guitars stolen from a Kingston, Ont. school in late February.
Kingston Police say this is one of 10 guitars and bass guitars stolen from a Kingston, Ont. school in late February. Kingston Police

Kingston Police say someone broke into a school in the city’s north end late last week and stole almost a dozen instruments from the music room.

According to police, the break-in happened sometime between 7:50 p.m. Feb. 24 and 6:00 a.m. the next morning.

Once inside, the thief, or thieves, attended several areas of the school, including the music room, where various guitars and bass guitars were removed.

In total 10 guitars/bass guitars were taken including:

• Two classical six string guitars
• Two six string acoustic guitars serial # RG7560TBLU and FC110080860
• A red Yamaha bass guitar
• A sunburst-coloured Oscar Schmidt bass guitar
• A gold-coloured double cutaway Washburn electric guitar
• A wine-coloured Epiphone SG electric guitar (similar to the wine-coloured Gibson SG shown below)
• A black Yamaha Stratocaster-style electric guitar
• A black Squire Stratocaster-style electric guitar

Kingston Police have not indicated the total value of the stolen instruments, or identified the school they were taken from.

Anyone with information about the heist is being asked to call Kingston Police.

