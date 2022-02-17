$100,000 worth of alcohol still missing after Guelph police find 2 stolen trailers

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two trailers stolen from a truck yard last month have been found, but the $100,000 worth of alcohol inside them is still missing.

The business on Clair Road reported the trailers missing on Jan. 29 after they were disconnected from their trucks and hauled away.

In a news release on Thursday, police said one trailer had already been found a few days after the theft in York Region.

Officers found the second trailer earlier this week on Southgate Drive, a short distance from the truck yard, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the break enter auto theft (BEAT) unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7417. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

