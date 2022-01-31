Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 truckloads of alcohol worth $80K stolen in Guelph, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 9:59 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say $80,000 US worth of alcohol is missing. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say two truckloads of booze worth a combined US$80,000 have been reported stolen from a south-end property.

Officers were called to a truck yard on Clair Road West on Saturday morning for reports of two trailers that were missing.

Read more: Man has his teeth knocked out in Guelph assault, police say

Police said those trailers had been delivered earlier in the week and each contained US$40,000 worth of alcohol.

“On Saturday morning, staff arrived to find both trailers had been detached from their trucks and then hauled away,” police said.

Trending Stories

“The suspects had pried open the trucks’ doors to gain access and then had moved the trucks to another area of the yard.”

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made and the heist remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7416. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police' Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police
Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police – Jan 19, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagGuelph Theft tagAlcohol Theft tagbooze stolen tagGuelph alcohol theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers