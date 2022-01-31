2 truckloads of alcohol worth $80K stolen in Guelph, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say two truckloads of booze worth a combined US$80,000 have been reported stolen from a south-end property.

Officers were called to a truck yard on Clair Road West on Saturday morning for reports of two trailers that were missing.

Police said those trailers had been delivered earlier in the week and each contained US$40,000 worth of alcohol.

“On Saturday morning, staff arrived to find both trailers had been detached from their trucks and then hauled away,” police said.

“The suspects had pried open the trucks’ doors to gain access and then had moved the trucks to another area of the yard.”

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made and the heist remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7416. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

0:57 Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police – Jan 19, 2022