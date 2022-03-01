Bail hearing postponed for Montreal teen charged with second-degree murder a second time

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 16-year-old charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder will remain behind bars at least through the end of April.

The accused is facing multiple charges related to an incident that lead to the death of 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet near St. Thomas High School in Pointe Claire.

Gaudet died of injuries he sustained after being stabbed in the upper body on Feb. 8.

The defendant appeared in youth court Tuesday afternoon, wearing handcuffs and a tucked-in white dress shirt. Members of his family were present.

The teen’s next court hearing will take place on April 26th.

Read more: Montreal boys hockey team remembers Lucas Gaudet

Story continues below advertisement

The accused can’t be identified because he’s a minor.

Lucas Gaudet’s death has sparked an outpouring of emotion from the community, including a moving tribute from his former hockey team last weekend.