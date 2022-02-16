Montreal youth charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing death of teen boy

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a Montreal high school last week.

The accused, who is not being named because he is a minor, appeared Wednesday in youth court.

The 16-year-old will remain detained until his bail hearing, which has been pushed back to March 1.

Lucas Gaudet, 16, died from his injuries after he was stabbed during what Montreal police have described as a fight between students near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire on Feb. 8.

A second teen, who is 15, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the violent altercation.

— with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press