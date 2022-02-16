Menu

Canada

Montreal youth charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing death of teen boy

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal teen who died after school stabbing remembered by hockey team' Montreal teen who died after school stabbing remembered by hockey team
The West Island hockey community is grappling with the loss of one of their own. Lucas Gaudet, the 16-year-old who succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in an altercation on Tuesday, is being remembered as a great friend. His teammates and coach gathered for the first time since his death. Olivia O'Malley reports.

A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a Montreal high school last week.

The accused, who is not being named because he is a minor, appeared Wednesday in youth court.

The 16-year-old will remain detained until his bail hearing, which has been pushed back to March 1.

Read more: Pierrefonds, Que. hockey team shocked by ‘tragic’ death of teammate

Lucas Gaudet, 16, died from his injuries after he was stabbed during what Montreal police have described as a fight between students near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire on Feb. 8.

A second teen, who is 15, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the violent altercation.

with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press

