Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No charges to be filed against Montreal police officers in Old Port shooting from 2020

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 5:23 pm
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

No charges will be laid against a trio of Montreal police officers involved a shooting that left five people injured in the city’s Old Port in September 2020.

The Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), the province’s Crown prosecutors office, announced the decision in a news release Tuesday.

It comes after reviewing a report from Quebec’s independent police watchdog (BEI), which launched an investigation into the incident. It investigates all cases where a person other than an officer on duty dies or is injured by police during an intervention.

The DPCP says three police officers were responding to a separate call at a restaurant in Montreal’s Old Port in the early hours of Sept. 13, 2020.

Read more: City of Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

Story continues below advertisement

A suspect shot towards police after what appeared to be an altercation with another man outside, according to the DPCP.

Trending Stories

A total of five people were injured in the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. This includes a police officer, the suspect and three civilians who were at the scene.

The DPCP notes that those injured in the shooting were taken to hospital and have since recovered from their injuries.

After reviewing the independent police watchdog’s case, the DPCP found the three police officers’ intervention was “legal and was based mainly on the duty given to police to ensure the safety and life of people.”

“Considering the shots fired by (the suspect), they had reasonable grounds to believe that the force applied to him was necessary for the protection of themselves and citizens against serious bodily harm or death.”

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

Click to play video: 'Residents and merchants in Montreal’s Old Port concerned over recent shootings' Residents and merchants in Montreal’s Old Port concerned over recent shootings
Residents and merchants in Montreal’s Old Port concerned over recent shootings – May 31, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagBEI tagMontreal gun violence tagDPCP tagQuebec gun violence tagQuebec independent police watchdog tagQuebec Crown Prosecutor's Office tagMontreal Old Port shooting tagShooting in old Montreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers