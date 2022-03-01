No charges to be filed against Montreal police officers in Old Port shooting from 2020

Send this page to someone via email

No charges will be laid against a trio of Montreal police officers involved a shooting that left five people injured in the city’s Old Port in September 2020.

The Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), the province’s Crown prosecutors office, announced the decision in a news release Tuesday.

It comes after reviewing a report from Quebec’s independent police watchdog (BEI), which launched an investigation into the incident. It investigates all cases where a person other than an officer on duty dies or is injured by police during an intervention.

The DPCP says three police officers were responding to a separate call at a restaurant in Montreal’s Old Port in the early hours of Sept. 13, 2020.

A suspect shot towards police after what appeared to be an altercation with another man outside, according to the DPCP.

A total of five people were injured in the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. This includes a police officer, the suspect and three civilians who were at the scene.

The DPCP notes that those injured in the shooting were taken to hospital and have since recovered from their injuries.

After reviewing the independent police watchdog’s case, the DPCP found the three police officers’ intervention was “legal and was based mainly on the duty given to police to ensure the safety and life of people.”

“Considering the shots fired by (the suspect), they had reasonable grounds to believe that the force applied to him was necessary for the protection of themselves and citizens against serious bodily harm or death.”

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

