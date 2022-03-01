Menu

World

Burned-out ship carrying millions worth of luxury cars sinks near Portugal

By Catarina Demony Reuters
Posted March 1, 2022 4:38 pm
A close-up photo of the Felicity Ace burning in the middle of the sea. View image in full screen
In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy, smoke billows from the burning Felicity Ace car transport ship as seen from the Portuguese Navy NPR Setubal ship southeast of the mid-Atlantic Portuguese Azores Islands. Courtesy / Portugese Navy

A burnt-out cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars, including Porsches and Bentleys, sank on Tuesday off the Portuguese Azores archipelago nearly two weeks after it caught fire, a port official said.

Joao Mendes Cabecas, the captain of the nearest port on the island of Faial, told Reuters the Panama-flagged Felicity Ace had sunk as efforts to tow it began due to structural problems caused by the fire and rough seas.

The Felicity Ace continues to burn.
The blaze on the ship carrying around 4,000 vehicles made by Volkswagen Group from Germany to the United States, broke out on Feb. 16. The 22 crew members were evacuated on the same day. Courtesy / Portugese Navy

“When the towing started… water started to come in,” he said. “The ship lost its stability and sank.”

The blaze on the ship carrying around 4,000 vehicles made by Volkswagen Group from Germany to the United States, broke out on Feb. 16. The 22 crew members were evacuated on the same day.

Read more: A ship full of Porsches, VWs and Bentleys is on fire, adrift in Atlantic Ocean

Cabecas said no oil leak had been reported so far but there were fears the fuel tanks could be damaged as the vessel lay at the bottom of the Atlantic at a depth of around 3,500 metres.

Volkswagen, which said last week the damage to the vehicles was covered by insurance, confirmed the ship has sunk. Insurance experts said the incident could result in losses of $155 million.

Click to play video: 'Abandoned cargo ship filled with luxury cars still burning in Atlantic Ocean' Abandoned cargo ship filled with luxury cars still burning in Atlantic Ocean
Abandoned cargo ship filled with luxury cars still burning in Atlantic Ocean
© 2022 Reuters
