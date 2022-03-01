Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man who drove into Toronto crime scene found to be possessing loaded handgun: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 4:30 pm
Police said the man was possessing a loaded Glock 48 handgun. View image in full screen
Police said the man was possessing a loaded Glock 48 handgun. Handout / Toronto Police

A man who allegedly drove into a Toronto crime scene Monday while distracted by his cellphone was arrested and found to be possessing a loaded handgun and crack cocaine, police say.

Toronto police said officers were at a traffic detail involving a fatal shooting investigation in the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road when a man drove into the crime scene area.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers then smelled marijuana on him.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 suspects charged with 2nd-degree murder after shooting at Scarborough plaza: police

The man was also found to be possessing a pocket knife, a loaded handgun, crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Twenty-six-year-old Toronto resident Daniel Campbell Johnson was arrested and charged with numerous offences including disobeying an officer directing traffic, failing to give identification, driving while using a handheld communication device, careless storage of a firearm, and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagMorningside Avenue and Kingston Road tagMan drives into Toronto crime scene tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers