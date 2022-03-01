Man who drove into Toronto crime scene found to be possessing loaded handgun: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who allegedly drove into a Toronto crime scene Monday while distracted by his cellphone was arrested and found to be possessing a loaded handgun and crack cocaine, police say.

Toronto police said officers were at a traffic detail involving a fatal shooting investigation in the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road when a man drove into the crime scene area.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers then smelled marijuana on him.

The man was also found to be possessing a pocket knife, a loaded handgun, crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Twenty-six-year-old Toronto resident Daniel Campbell Johnson was arrested and charged with numerous offences including disobeying an officer directing traffic, failing to give identification, driving while using a handheld communication device, careless storage of a firearm, and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.