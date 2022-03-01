Grey Cup Festival theme revealed as ‘Bring it to the Heartland’

Saskatchewan is counting down to hosting the 109th Grey Cup, which is nine months away.

The theme for Grey Cup Festival has been introduced as “Bring it to the Heartland,” where Saskatchewan is described to be the heartbeat of the CFL and the Canadian prairies as the heartland of Canada.

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders and our incredible Volunteer Host Committee are so excited to finally be able to host our first Grey Cup and Festival at Mosaic Stadium,” stated Roughriders president and CEO and Grey Cup Festival co-chair Craig Reynolds. “We all know there is no place like Saskatchewan for a once in a lifetime football party, and we can’t wait to bring CFL fans together again this November.”

The Grey Cup Festival kicks off on Nov. 15 and is described as being a truly provincial event. People can expect events all around the province leading up to Grey Cup Week.

Organizers stated that more details on the Grey Cup Festival events across the province will be unveiled in the coming months. Partners who are part of the festival include Premier Partners at Tourism Saskatchewan, The Mosaic Company, NexGen Energy Ltd., Richardson Pioneer and Major Partners at Cameco and Sask Power.

The Festival Oversight Committee includes festival co-chairs Barry Clarke and Reynolds and provincial leaders such as Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, Edmund Bellegarde, CFL’s chief Grey Cup and events officer Duane Vienneau, Riders chief financial officer Kent Paul and chief brand officer Anthony Partipilo, REAL CEO Tim Reid and Volunteer Host Committee chair Darren Anaka.

Organizers say tickets will go on sale to the general public in late spring for the Grey Cup on Nov. 20.

