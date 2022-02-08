Saskatchewan Roughriders land Moncrief, Sankey on first day of CFL free agency

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders focused on defence on the first day of Canadian Football League free agency on Tuesday and they were successful in signing a couple big name linebackers.

Fan-favourite Derrick Moncrief is back with the Roughriders after inking a two-year deal with the club on Tuesday.

Moncrief started his pro career with the Riders in 2017 and had an all-star season in 2019 when he recorded 69 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

He left the club in January 2020 to pursue an opportunity with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams. He played one regular season matchup in Week 8 of the NFL season with the Rams before being moved to the team’s practice roster for the remainder of the year.

Moncrief then signed with the Edmonton Elks in September of 2021 where he suited up in nine games, collecting 23 defensive tackles and four sacks.

Another big signing for Saskatchewan saw a highly sought-after free agent linebacker trading in his red and white jersey for a green and white uniform.

The Riders announced on Tuesday the signing of former Calgary Stampeder Darnell Sankey who had himself an impressive CFL debut in 2021.

"Something about Sask. I just kinda felt drawn to them."@DarnellSankey with the love for Rider Nation! 📹 » https://t.co/1iy2iPNNVN pic.twitter.com/OHXNAokMnT — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 8, 2022

Sankey appeared in 14 regular season games in 2021 for Calgary where he recorded a league-leading 97 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one sack and one forced fumble.

He also managed six tackles in the West Semi-Final against the Riders and was named a West Division All-Star.

Prior to his days in the CFL, Sankey spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and 2017, respectively. He played in six regular season games for the Colts.

The former Sacramento State linebacker featured on several NFL teams until 2019. He was listed on the practice rosters of the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.

Saskatchewan also announced a contract extension for Canadian offensive lineman Josiah St. John on Tuesday.

St. John played all 14 regular season games in 2021 for the Riders, including one start at left guard. The 29-year-old also featured in the West Semi-Final and West Final.

The lineman rejoined the Riders during the 2020 CFL free agency after playing for Edmonton in 2019. He also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts and B.C. Lions.

St. John was Saskatchewan’s first overall pick in the 2016 CFL Draft.

Losses on defence and offence

While the Riders announced big additions to their linebacker group, they also lost some key defensive players to free agency.

Defensive backs Ed Gainey and Loucheiz Purifoy will not be returning to Saskatchewan this summer.

The Edmonton Elks announced they have signed Ed Gainey, while Purifoy, who was Saskatchewan’s candidate last season as the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player, joined the B.C. Lions.

Also joining Gainey in Edmonton are Canadian defensive tackle Makana Henry, linebacker Deon Lacey and Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka.

On the offensive side, running back William Powell has agreed to join the Ottawa Redblacks.

