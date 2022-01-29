Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders re-up Canadian kicker Brett Lauther

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2022 6:44 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Brett Lauther (12) kicks the winning convert on a touchdown against the B.C. Lions as Jon Ryan holds during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, September 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Brett Lauther (12) kicks the winning convert on a touchdown against the B.C. Lions as Jon Ryan holds during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, September 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Canadian kicker Brett Lauther is sticking with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The club announced Saturday that it has signed the 31-year-old from Truro, N.S., to a two-year extension.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders retain Evans, Moore for 2022

The move comes ahead of CFL free agency, which is set to open on Feb. 8.

Trending Stories

Lauther was solid for the Riders last season, playing in all 14 regular-season games and connecting on 40-of-47 field goal attempts, including three kicks longer than 50 yards.

He also went 18 for 19 on one-point conversions, kicked off 47 times for 2,893 yards, and was named Saskatchewan’s most outstanding special team’s player.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: A.C. Leonard signs contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders

Originally picked in the seventh round of the 2013 CFL draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Lauther has played three of his for CFL seasons with the Riders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagCFL tagRegina News tagRoughriders tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagRiders tagMosaic Stadium tagCFL news tagBrett Lauther tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers