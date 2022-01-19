Roughriders retain Evans, Moore for 2022

Shaq Evans wants to run it back in 2022.

Knowing his team was just plays away from Grey Cup appearances in back-to-back seasons, Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Shaq Evans has elected to re-sign with the Green and White, instead of hitting free agency.

“I feel like we have unfinished business,” said Evans. “I feel like we were so close and a lot of the guys, at the end of the season, we were talking about running it back because we were right there.

“If I want to win a Grey Cup right now, I wouldn’t rather do it any other place than Saskatchewan.”

Last week, the Riders also announced a contract extension for fellow American receiver Kyran Moore. Both players will be entering their fourth season with the team after breaking into the league together in 2018. Since then, they’ve each been key contributors to the offense, with Evans racking up 2,343 receiving yards in 42 career games, while Moore has 2,056 yards in 39 games.

However this past season, both men dealt with injuries. Evans broke his tibia in Week 2 and missed 10 weeks while he recovered. He did return to play five games, however he didn’t make the impact he is used to making.

“Even when I came back, I still was feeling it and it was affecting me,” said Evans. “I wasn’t aggressive. I was always looking around, seeing if someone was going to roll on my ankle because it was still kind of tender.

“I’m definitely highly motivated to shut the doubters up and prove to myself that I am who I think I am.”

Moore, meanwhile, injured his knee in Week 13 and was forced to miss the rest of the year. It was diagnosed as a torn ACL with an 80 per cent tear of his MCL, which required surgery. Despite the absence, Moore still finished as the Riders leading receiver in 2021, with 585 yards in 11 games.

“Overall, it was a pretty good year for myself,” said Moore. “I’ve never been hurt, so it’s a humbling experience.”

And while he’s looking ahead to the 2022 season, Moore still has a long road to recovery after his knee surgery, which typically sidelines a player for nine months.

“It’s been feeling better, rehab is coming along fine,” said Moore. “(Being ready for training camp) is kind of up in the air right now.”