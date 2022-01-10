Menu

Sports

A.C. Leonard signs contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders GM O’Day reflects on 2021, plans for 2022' Saskatchewan Roughriders GM O’Day reflects on 2021, plans for 2022
WATCH: While the Saskatchewan Roughriders lost in the West Final for a second straight season, it wasn't necessarily a write-off season. In fact, general manager Jeremy O'Day is hoping to use the experience as a building block for next year – Dec 15, 2021

The CFL’s sack leader for the 2021 season has re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

A.C. Leonard had a career-high 11 sacks in 11 regular-season games with the Riders.

Read more: Roughriders re-sign O-linemen Johnson, Ferland

The 29-year-old Florida native added 41 defensive tackles, six tackles for a loss, two pass knockdowns, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In two playoff games, Leonard had seven tackles and two pass knockdowns.

Leonard entered the CFL in 2015 as a receiver with the B.C. Lions and moved to the defensive line when he joined the Riders in 2016.

Read more: Roughriders sign 2 Canadians to extensions

Since then, he has had played 78 games, making 200 tackles, 36 sacks, one interception and five forced fumbles.

He played the 2018 season with the Ottawa Redblacks before returning to the Riders in 2019.

Terms of the two-year contract have not been released.

