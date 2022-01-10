A.C. Leonard signs contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The CFL’s sack leader for the 2021 season has re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

A.C. Leonard had a career-high 11 sacks in 11 regular-season games with the Riders.

The 29-year-old Florida native added 41 defensive tackles, six tackles for a loss, two pass knockdowns, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In two playoff games, Leonard had seven tackles and two pass knockdowns.

Leonard entered the CFL in 2015 as a receiver with the B.C. Lions and moved to the defensive line when he joined the Riders in 2016.

Read more: Roughriders sign 2 Canadians to extensions

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, he has had played 78 games, making 200 tackles, 36 sacks, one interception and five forced fumbles.

He played the 2018 season with the Ottawa Redblacks before returning to the Riders in 2019.

Terms of the two-year contract have not been released.