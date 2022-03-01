London, Ont. police seek missing 11-year-old girl last seen Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are searching for an 11-year-old girl last seen Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, police notified the public in hopes of helping to locate the girl.

Police say Jaylynn Copeland-Webster, of London, was last seen in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Riverside Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She is described by police as five feet one inch, with a medium build, and long brown hair. She was reportedly wearing a dark brown jacket with purple accents, black sweatpants and black boots.

Police and her family say they are concerned for her welfare and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact officers.

Pls RT – LONDON, ON (March 1, 2022) – The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Jaylynn Copeland-Webster, of London. For the full media release, visit our website: https://t.co/JUD1osKPRr #MISSINGPERSON #MISSING #ldnont pic.twitter.com/j690rUNwVH — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 1, 2022