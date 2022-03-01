Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police seek missing 11-year-old girl last seen Sunday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 1, 2022 1:56 pm
missing girl march 1 london View image in full screen
London police say she was last seen Feb. 27, 2022. via the London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., are searching for an 11-year-old girl last seen Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, police notified the public in hopes of helping to locate the girl.

Read more: Amber Alert ends for 1-year-old girl who went missing in Kitchener

Police say Jaylynn Copeland-Webster, of London, was last seen in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Riverside Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She is described by police as five feet one inch, with a medium build, and long brown hair. She was reportedly wearing a dark brown jacket with purple accents, black sweatpants and black boots.

Police and her family say they are concerned for her welfare and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact officers.

