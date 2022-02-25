Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Ontario Provincial Police for a one-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener.

OPP issued the provincewide alert, at the request of Waterloo Regional Police, just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Naveah Sharpe is believed to have been abducted by her father 26-year-old Cody Sharpe, Waterloo Police told Global News.

Police are looking for the suspect’s vehicle — a black 2011 Honda Accord with the licence plate number CTND 442.

Police said the pair was last seen leaving 6 Onward Avenue in Kitchener.

Naveah is described as having brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a pink T-shirt and white tights and may have an “Elf” doll/soother with her, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Cody is described as five-foot-nine, weighing 165 pounds, with short black hair and has various tattoos. He was wearing black sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Naveah or Cody was asked to call 911.

More to come.

#AMBERalert issued: MISSING: Naveah Sharpe, 1. Brown eyes, black hair. Wearing a pink T-shirt, white tights. May have an 'Elf' doll/soother with her. SUSPECT: Cody Sharpe, 26. Short black hair. 5'9" and 165 lbs. Wearing black sweatpants, white shoes. Has various tattoos. pic.twitter.com/f9rnbbgg1T — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 25, 2022