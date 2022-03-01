COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Northumberland County, 6 hospitalized, active cases under 100

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported another death and nine new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released early Tuesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 12:45 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 105 — A death was reported in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 77 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 27 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: Nine since Monday’s update — four each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 80 — down from 103 reported Monday and 139 reported on Feb. 25. The health unit last reported under 100 active cases on Dec. 17, 2021, with 71. Among the 80 active are 47 in the Kawarthas, 27 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Six cases are currently in hospital — four more since Monday’s update. Two of the cases are listed as receiving care in an intensive care unit — one more since Monday. There have been 184 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 96 in the Kawarthas (two more), 79 in Northumberland County (three more) and nine in Haliburton County (two more). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports four patients as of noon Tuesday (unchanged) with one identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (unchanged). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,069 since the pandemic’s beginning — three pending with 3,506 in the Kawarthas, 3,157 in Northumberland County and 403 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,897 — an additional 43 since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.5 per cent of all cases.

Testing: The COVID-19 assessment centre is now back operating out of Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope will open Friday, March 4 and run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday. An outbreak declared Feb. 14 on the 1B restorative unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg was reported resolved Tuesday.

Active outbreaks Tuesday afternoon (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Extendicare Cobourg: Declared Feb. 18

Declared Feb. 18 Campbellford Memorial Hospital: As of Feb. 18, there were eight confirmed patient cases on the medical wing of the inpatient unit.

As of Feb. 18, there were eight confirmed patient cases on the medical wing of the inpatient unit. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Tuesday, the home reported nine active cases (seven residents and two staff members) — unchanged since its last update on Feb. 25. There were two resident cases reported on Feb. 18.

in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Tuesday, the home reported nine active cases (seven residents and two staff members) — unchanged since its last update on Feb. 25. There were two resident cases reported on Feb. 18. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 27 reported 15 active cases among inmates (most recent data). At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.