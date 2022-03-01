Menu

Health

Quebec logs 14 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations remain on downswing

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Bars reopen in Quebec' COVID-19: Bars reopen in Quebec
More COVID-19 restrictions came to an end on Monday, giving the green light for bars and taverns to open after being closed since the end of last year. Capacity restrictions have also been lifted on almost all concert halls and sport venues. But some are still hoping more restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks. Dan Spector reports.

Quebec reported 14 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as hospital numbers dipped slightly Tuesday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations came to 1,439, a decrease of seven within the past 24 hours. This includes 90 intensive care unit cases, a fall of four.

This comes after 86 patients were admitted to hospitals across the province while 93 were released in the last day.

The province recorded 698 new cases of the novel coronavirus, though this isn’t representative of the situation since PCR screening is limited to certain groups.

COVID-19 vaccine and booster tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

On that note, 15,067 tests were administered at government-run testing sites on Sunday.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests, with 387 results added in the latest roundup. Of those tests, 298 were positive.

Meanwhile, 11,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were doled out in the past 24-hour period. Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 18.4 million doses have been given in the province.

Quebec’s case count stood at 922,679 as of Tuesday. The health crisis has killed 13,996 people to date.

The number of recoveries from the virus topped 893,000 in the most recent update.

