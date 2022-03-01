Transport truck driver arrested for impaired driving after ‘swerving’ on N.S. highway

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested the driver of a transport truck for impaired driving.

In a release, police say RCMP members responded to a 911 call about a transport truck that was “swerving” on Highway 4 in Howie Centre. Officers found the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.

“While speaking with the driver, a 33-year-old man from Bridgewater, police observed that he was displaying signs of impairment,” the release said.

“The man was arrested and transported to North Sydney where he provided breath samples that were more than three times over the legal limit.”

The man was released from custody on an appearance notice and will be facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 mg.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on April 5 at 9:30 a.m.

He was also issued summary offence tickets for failing to perform a pre-trip inspection, operating a B-Train on a highway other than a B-Train route, and failing to have daily logs in his possession.

“Road safety continues to be a priority for the Nova Scotia RCMP, we continue to encourage the public to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver. It might just save a life,” the release said.