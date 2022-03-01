Menu

Canada

Transport truck driver arrested for impaired driving after ‘swerving’ on N.S. highway

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia driver left shaken after ice off another vehicle hits her car on highway' Nova Scotia driver left shaken after ice off another vehicle hits her car on highway
A Nova Scotia woman was left shaken after a chunk of ice flew into her vehicle while she was driving on a provincial highway. As Alexa MacLean reports, encounters like this are avoidable if all drivers properly cleared their vehicles before hitting the road – Feb 8, 2022

The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested the driver of a transport truck for impaired driving.

In a release, police say RCMP members responded to a 911 call about a transport truck that was “swerving” on Highway 4 in Howie Centre. Officers found the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.

“While speaking with the driver, a 33-year-old man from Bridgewater, police observed that he was displaying signs of impairment,” the release said.

N.S. man allegedly drives into gas pump, evades arrest by off-duty officer

“The man was arrested and transported to North Sydney where he provided breath samples that were more than three times over the legal limit.”

The man was released from custody on an appearance notice and will be facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 mg.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on April 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Halifax police charge 14-year-old boy with 2 bank robberies on same afternoon

He was also issued summary offence tickets for failing to perform a pre-trip inspection, operating a B-Train on a highway other than a B-Train route, and failing to have daily logs in his possession.

“Road safety continues to be a priority for the Nova Scotia RCMP, we continue to encourage the public to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver. It might just save a life,” the release said.

