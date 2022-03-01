Toronto Zoo to continue checking for proof of COVID vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Zoo says it will continue checking for proof of vaccination against COVID-19, likely until at least the end of April.

In a statement posted to social media, the zoo said that while the province is easing more COVID-19 measures Tuesday, it will keep all of its policies in place.

“We understand that high community vaccination rates continue to reduce the risk of serious illness in humans,” the statement said.

“Your Toronto Zoo’s animals remain vulnerable to the risks of COVID-19 infection, and as such we will continue to employ all measures that ensure their continued protection and wellbeing. Your Zoo is working towards vaccinating our COVID-19 susceptible species.”

The zoo said it expects its vaccination efforts to provide greater protection and reduce the risk of serious illness for animals.

“Without a clear understanding of the ongoing risk to our animals, we will continue with our current practices, including requiring proof of vaccine, mandatory masking, and all other COVID-19 health and safety measures,” the statement said.

Officials said they expect vaccine administration to be completed for eligible animals by April 30 “at which time we will review our practices moving forward.”

