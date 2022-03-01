Menu

Crime

Woman reports suspicious man on Peterborough trail: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 10:04 am
Peterborough police are investigating reports of a suspicious man along a trail on Monday evening.
Peterborough police have issued a safety message following an incident reported by a woman on a trail iAround 5:30 p.m., a woman reported she was called out by a man hidden in the trees on a trail near Grandview Avenue (off Sherbrooke Street) between Monaghan Road and High Street.

Read more: Security guard attacked on trail behind Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough: police

Police say the woman did not engage with the man and left the area.

Trending Stories

Officers searched the area, but no one was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Services Board states former police chief Scott Gilbert decided to retire on his own' Peterborough Police Services Board states former police chief Scott Gilbert decided to retire on his own
