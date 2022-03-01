Woman reports suspicious man on Peterborough trail: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police have issued a safety message following an incident reported by a woman on a trail iAround 5:30 p.m., a woman reported she was called out by a man hidden in the trees on a trail near Grandview Avenue (off Sherbrooke Street) between Monaghan Road and High Street.

Police say the woman did not engage with the man and left the area.

Officers searched the area, but no one was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

