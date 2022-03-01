Dozens injured in shelling attacks in Kharkiv, Russian military mobilize towards Kyiv

Send this page to someone via email

Latest updates as of 7:15 a.m. EST on Tuesday:

Russian missiles have struck the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring at least six people including a child. At least 11 people were killed and more injured during attacks on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attacks on Kharkiv a war crime.

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.

New satellite images show a Russian military convoy over 60 kilometres long headed toward Kyiv.

A barrage of shelling from the Russian military continued in Kharkiv Tuesday, injuring dozens as Ukraine’s second-largest city continued to be under siege.

The attacks came after initial talks on Monday of a ceasefire failed, leading to shelling in residential and businesses areas on day six of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on Kharkiv’s main city square “frank, undisguised terror.” He blamed Russian missiles for destruction and called the actions of his neighbouring country a war crime.

“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” said Zelenskyy. “This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation.”

View image in full screen A view of damaged Kharkiv governor’s office is seen after Russian army’s missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 01, 2022. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

View image in full screen Medics walk outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. – The central square of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, was shelled by advancing Russian forces who hit the building of the local administration, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said. Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

View image in full screen A view of damaged Kharkiv governor’s office is seen after Russian army’s missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 01, 2022. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The city’s administration headquarters came under Russian shelling in Kharkiv, according to regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov. The state emergencies agency said that attack wounded six people, including a child.

Sinehubov said that at least 11 people were killed and scores of others were wounded during Monday’s shelling of the city.

Heading into Tuesday, a near 60-kilometre convoy of tanks and other armoured vehicles moved on the capital city of Kyiv, but according to British intelligence, very little ground had been ceded by the Ukrainians.

Nearby, more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

As the casualty toll continued to add up and the ground made in peace talks on Monday seemed to evaporate into thin air, the two countries still planned to meet in the coming days. Zelenskyy did not offer details of the talks between Ukrainian and Russian envoys, but he said Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery.”

“They want to break our nationhood, that’s why the capital is constantly under threat,” Zelenskyy said, saying that it was hit by three missile strikes on Monday and that hundreds of saboteurs were roaming the city.

Ukraine’s defences are expected to be bolstered in the next few days, as Western countries, like Canada, planned to send more weapons and resources to help fend off Russian forces.

“We’re supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition. This is in addition to our three previous shipments of military equipment – and it’s on top of the night vision goggles, body armour, gas masks, and helmets we announced yesterday,” wrote Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter.

–with files from the Associated Press