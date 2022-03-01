Canada will impose more measures on Russia in the coming days: Freeland

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will impose additional economic measures against Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has warned.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Freeland said the new measures will be announced in the coming days, but did not specify what steps will be taken.

“We will have additional economic measures that will be taken in the days to come,” she said.

Over past few days, Canada along with other Western nations have ramped up pressure on the Kremlin, imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Russian banks and individuals, including President Vladimir Putin.

Freeland said the sanctions that have been imposed so far have already had a major effect on the the Russian economy, particularly the ruble.

“The sanctions we have imposed are the most serious and stringent ever imposed on a major economy,” she said in French.

More to come…