SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada will impose more measures on Russia in the coming days: Freeland

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 5:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sanctions pummel Russian economy' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sanctions pummel Russian economy
The Russian ruble sank to an historic low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, with analysts saying it was on the verge of a total collapse, forcing the central bank to step in, doubling its interest rate to 20 per cent. Anne Gaviola reports.

Canada will impose additional economic measures against Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has warned.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Freeland said the new measures will be announced in the coming days, but did not specify what steps will be taken.

Read more: Canada gives $100M in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, bars Russian ships from waters

“We will have additional economic measures that will be taken in the days to come,” she said.

Trending Stories

Over past few days, Canada along with other Western nations have ramped up pressure on the Kremlin, imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Russian banks and individuals, including President Vladimir Putin.

Freeland said the sanctions that have been imposed so far have already had a major effect on the the Russian economy, particularly the ruble.

Story continues below advertisement

“The sanctions we have imposed are the most serious and stringent ever imposed on a major economy,” she said in French.

More to come…

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagChrystia Freeland tagHarjit Sajjan tagCanada News tagRussia Ukraine tagAnita Anand tagFederal Ministers tagCananda Ukraine tagFederal ministers update March 1 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers