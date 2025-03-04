U.S. is ‘appeasing’ Putin with pulling Ukraine military aid: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

As the United States pauses military aid to Ukraine amid a deepening rift between the two nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering support for Kyiv, drawing a stark contrast with Washington.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trudeau said the U.S. seems to be aligning more with Russia amid the ongoing war, emphasizing that Canada continues its support for Ukraine and will not waver in standing against Russian aggression.

“We know who our friends are, we know who our opponents are. And there is no question that Vladimir Putin and his attack, not just on Ukraine, but on the rules-based international order, on the founding principles of the United Nations, is an opponent of Canada,” Trudeau said.

“Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they’re talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau’s comment comes after the White House paused all military aid to Ukraine following an explosive encounter in the Oval Office between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

23:24 The West Block: Trump-Zelenskyy clash was confirmation of ‘everyone’s worst fears’, expert says

During the heated exchange in front of cameras, Trump told Zelenskyy to make a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine or “we’re out.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance also accused Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III” and told him he must be more grateful for U.S. assistance in the fight against Russia’s three-year siege.

As Washington continues to distance itself from Ukraine, Trudeau said he has spent “quite a bit of time” over the past couple of weeks meeting with European allies to talk about a number of topics, including “standing up for the rules-based order by defending Ukraine.”

Story continues below advertisement

“But also being there for each other in a more challenging and uncertain world,” he said.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy took to X and posted that his meeting with Trump “did not go the way it was supposed to be.”

“It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive,” he stated.

“I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace. None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

3:04 Trudeau pledges $5B in seized Russian assets for Ukraine on war anniversary

Ukraine also said on Tuesday its forces could hold their own on the battlefield as they fight Russian troops after the U.S. said it was pausing aid to Kyiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv still had the wherewithal to supply its troops.

“Our military and the government have the capabilities, the tools, let’s say, to maintain the situation on the front line,” he said.

Ukraine has relied on U.S. and European military aid to hold off a bigger and better-armed foe throughout three years of warfare that has killed and injured hundreds of thousands of soldiers on both sides and flattened Ukrainian cities.

Since Russia’s invasion three years ago, the U.S. Congress has approved $175 billion in total assistance for Ukraine, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

— With files from Global News’ Lasia Kretzel, Nathaniel Dove and Reuters