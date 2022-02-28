SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canadian banks are barred from transactions with Russian central bank: Trudeau

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Beyond sanctions – what more can be done to punish Russia?' Beyond sanctions – what more can be done to punish Russia?
West Block host Mercedes Stephenson interviews Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly about what more could be done to punish Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian financial institutions are now barred from doing any transactions with Russia‘s central bank — a key target for Western sanctions aimed at punishing Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the prohibition in a tweet on Monday.

He billed the move against the Russian central bank as one aimed at “eliminating its ability to deploy Russia’s international currency reserves and further restricting Putin’s ability to finance his war of choice.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Russian currency plummeted against the U.S. dollar as markets opened on Monday following several rounds of sanctions imposed over recent days over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

So far, the drop marks a 30 per cent slide in the value of the Russian currency relative to the U.S. dollar.

Russia was cut off from SWIFT over the weekend following an agreement among European and North American allies, marking a significant blow to Putin’s regime.

The system facilitates global financial transactions.

More to come.

