Health

COVID-19: Toronto District School Board receives 1st shipment of medical masks for students

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 10:28 pm
COVID-19: Toronto District School Board receives 1st shipment of medical masks for students - image View image in full screen
Getty Images

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has received its first shipment of medical masks for students, as schools continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to Global News Monday evening, Ryan Bird a spokesperson for TDSB, confirmed the board has received its first shipment of level 3 medical masks.

According to Bird, the board has received two sizes of the masks.

He said “they’ll begin being delivered to schools” on Tuesday.

Read more: COVID-19: Toronto District School Board to provide every student with medical mask

It was not immediately clear how many masks the board received or has ordered.

Earlier this month, the board said trustees had approved a motion to purchase level 3 medical grade masks for TDSB students.

The board said one medical mask would be made available each day to all students until the end of the school year, “should they wish to wear them.”

However, students can continue to wear their own mask instead, per the board’s COVID-19 mask procedure.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says risks are ‘decreasing day-by-day’ for March Break travel' COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says risks are ‘decreasing day-by-day’ for March Break travel
COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says risks are ‘decreasing day-by-day’ for March Break travel

The news from the TDSB comes just days after Ontario’s top doctor Kieran Moore told a press conference that the province’s mask mandate will likely be lifted in schools when it is removed for most public spaces.

More noted, though, masking requirements will remain in place “for the time being.”

What’s more, on Monday, Premier Doug Ford said the province isn’t “far away” from lifting its mask mandate, but he is following the advice of Ontario’s chief medical officer.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
