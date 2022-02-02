SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Toronto District School Board to provide every student with medical mask

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 10:22 pm
A medical face mask. View image in full screen
A medical face mask. Aleksandr Zubkov via Getty Images

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says it will provide medical masks to all students as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In a press release, the board said trustees approved a motion during Wednesday’s meeting to purchase level 3 medical grade masks for TDSB students.

The board said one medical mask will be made available per day to all students until the end of the school year “should they wish to wear them.”

The release said that students may continue to wear their own mask instead per the board’s COVID-19 mask procedure.

Read more: 2,939 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 555 in intensive care

TDSB Chair Alexander Brown said medical masks can be “cost-prohibitive for families.”

Story continues below advertisement

“By providing medical masks, the TDSB is ensuring that all students have access to high-quality PPE and greater protection against COVID-19,” Brown said.

“We continue to urge the Ministry of Education to fully fund and reimburse school boards for all pandemic costs, including providing medical masks for students.”

Trending Stories

Depending on the masks purchased and used by students, TDSB said it is projected to cost the board between $444,000 and $2 million.

“As the Ministry of Education will not be funding the purchase of medical masks for students, this cost will need to be supported through the TDSB’s reserve funds,” the release reads.

TDSB said its staff will now “move forward with ordering the masks,” and will “provide more information to students and families once a confirmed timeline of delivery is established.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario releases school absenteeism data as kids return to in-person learning' Ontario releases school absenteeism data as kids return to in-person learning
Ontario releases school absenteeism data as kids return to in-person learning – Jan 24, 2022

TDSB Director of Education Colleen Russel-Rawlins said the board’s goal is to “not only (to) provide enhanced protection,” but to “provide students and their families with greater peace of mind.”

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes as the province reported 2,939 people were in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 555 receiving care in an intensive care unit.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagTDSB tagcovid ontario tagToronto District School Board tagToronto Schools tagCOVID Toronto tagtoronto school board tagTDSB Masks tagmasks tdsb tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers