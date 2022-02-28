New COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region as death toll reaches 396

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported another COVID-19 related death on Monday, raising the death toll in the area to 396.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community related to COVID-19. The individual was a male in his 80s,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health, stated. “I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family of this individual.”

There have now been 83 COVID-19-related deaths announced in the area in 2022, including the 37 victims who were reported over the month of February.

The pressure continues to fall on area hospitals as there are now 30 people in their care who are suffering from COVID-19, which is a decrease of 10 from Friday’s announced total. Fourteen of those people are in need of intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 How to prepare kids for a post-pandemic life How to prepare kids for a post-pandemic life

There are also five active outbreaks at area hospitals as the region is down to 13 active COVID-19 outbreaks in areas of concern. There are also four in congregate settings and four others in long-term care or retirement homes.

Waterloo Public Health reported another 118 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 40,513.

This lifts the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases back up to 55.1. A week ago, that number was 60, but the testing numbers are considered an underestimation of actual community caseload since changes to testing availability have decreased the veracity of the totals.

Another 386 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the region to 39,566.

Story continues below advertisement

This leaves the area with 545 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest total the region has announced since mid-December 2021.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 849 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday with 279 in intensive care units as numbers continue to trend downward.

Last Monday, there were 1,064 hospitalizations with 320 in ICU.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,315 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,102,011.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,433 as three more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues