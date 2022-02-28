Ontario COVID numbers: 849 people in hospital, 279 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 849 people in hospital with COVID on Monday with 279 in intensive care units as numbers continue to trend downward.

This is up by seven hospitalizations but a decrease of two for ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

Last Monday, there were 1,064 hospitalizations with 320 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Those figures aren’t updated on Mondays due to incomplete data reporting from hospitals over the weekend.

However, latest figures from last week show roughly 54 per cent of those hospitalized with COVID were admitted for other reasons. Of those in intensive care with the virus, roughly 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,315 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,102,011.

Of the 1,315 new cases recorded, the data showed 146 were unvaccinated people, 31 were partially vaccinated people, 1,072 were fully vaccinated people. For 66 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,433 as three more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month.

There are a total of 1,071,400 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,605 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.6 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 54 per cent — more than 6.9 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.6 per cent with 28 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 10,810 doses in the last day.

The government said 12,116 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 2,629 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 8.9 per cent.

