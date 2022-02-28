Woman lifts large amount of jewelry from Guelph home while owner is in basement: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating after a woman allegedly made off with a large amount of jewelry from a home in the city while the owner was in the basement.

Police say the woman was seen entering the home near Speedvale Avenue and Delhi Street at around 2:45 p.m.

Not long afterwards, she was spotted leaving the house while carrying something.

According to police, the homeowner was in the basement at the time of the incident.

They say he heard something, then went upstairs to look but did not immediately realize anything had gone missing.

It was later discovered that a box containing thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry had vanished.

Police describe the woman as being young and dressed in all dark clothing.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-824-1212, ext. 7164 or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).