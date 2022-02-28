Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman lifts large amount of jewelry from Guelph home while owner is in basement: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 12:38 pm
Guelph police say they are investigating after a woman allegedly made off with a large amount of jewelry from a home in the city while the owner was in the basement. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they are investigating after a woman allegedly made off with a large amount of jewelry from a home in the city while the owner was in the basement. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are investigating after a woman allegedly made off with a large amount of jewelry from a home in the city while the owner was in the basement.

Police say the woman was seen entering the home near Speedvale Avenue and Delhi Street at around 2:45 p.m.

Not long afterwards, she was spotted leaving the house while carrying something.

Read more: Guelph woman faces human trafficking charges

According to police, the homeowner was in the basement at the time of the incident.

Trending Stories

They say he heard something, then went upstairs to look but did not immediately realize anything had gone missing.

It was later discovered that a box containing thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry had vanished.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph police arrest shooting suspect, murder suspect and find $50,000 in drugs

Police describe the woman as being young and dressed in all dark clothing.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-824-1212, ext. 7164 or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagGuelph break-in tagspeedvale avenue guelph tagDelhi Street Guelph tagJewelry theft Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers