Cambridge man arrested after car crash, ensuing fracas

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge man was charged over the weekend after a driver fled the scene of a crash and caused further chaos.

Officers were called to Lardner Street near Jamieson Parkway, at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police say that a Volkswagen was heading south on Larner Street when it rear-ended a Dodge, which was also southbound, causing the second vehicle to slam into a third parked vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Volkswagen took off and ran into a restaurant where he caused property damage before running back to his car.

Police allege that he tried to drive off in the Volkswagen but his path was blocked by a tow truck. He then rammed his vehicle into the tow truck but a second tow truck blocked him in again, police said.

He then ran off on foot into a nearby house, before assaulting a resident of that house, police said.

Officers then arrived and arrested the suspect before he was taken to hospital for treatment. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 40-year-old Cambridge man is facing a multitude of charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break and enter, careless driving, failing to wear a seat belt, speeding, and racing a motor vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge and the person who was assaulted at the home were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.