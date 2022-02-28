Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man arrested after car crash, ensuing fracas

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 11:56 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge man was charged over the weekend after a driver fled the scene of a crash and caused further chaos.

Officers were called to Lardner Street near Jamieson Parkway, at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Altercation in Cambridge, Ont. leaves 4 officers and a dog injured: police

Police say that a Volkswagen was heading south on Larner Street when it rear-ended a Dodge, which was also southbound, causing the second vehicle to slam into a third parked vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Volkswagen took off and ran into a restaurant where he caused property damage before running back to his car.

Trending Stories

Police allege that he tried to drive off in the Volkswagen but his path was blocked by a tow truck. He then rammed his vehicle into the tow truck but a second tow truck blocked him in again, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He then ran off on foot into a nearby house, before assaulting a resident of that house, police said.

Officers then arrived and arrested the suspect before he was taken to hospital for treatment. He was held for a bail hearing.

Read more: Cambridge, Ont. man faces manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death

A 40-year-old Cambridge man is facing a multitude of charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break and enter, careless driving, failing to wear a seat belt, speeding, and racing a motor vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge and the person who was assaulted at the home were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagcambridge crash tagJamieson Parkway Cambridge tagCamrbridge man arrested tagLardner Street Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers