Crime

Cambridge, Ont. man faces manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 4:39 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal overdose which occurred in Cambridge, Ont., last Halloween.

Police say officers were called to a home near Coronation Boulevard after a man had died.

Teen connected with homicide in Cambridge located at home in Kitchener

Upon arrival, they say the officers realized the man had died as a result of a fentanyl overdose and then proceeded to investigate his death as a criminal matter.

According to police, their investigation led them to a home in Cambridge, near Wellington and Bond streets in the Galt area, which they raided and arrested a 41-year-old man.

Police release images of suspects from pharmacy robbery in Cambridge

The man, who is from Cambridge, is facing a number of charges including manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking (fentanyl).

Click to play video: 'Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario' Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario – Nov 16, 2021
