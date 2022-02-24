Cambridge, Ont. man faces manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal overdose which occurred in Cambridge, Ont., last Halloween.

Police say officers were called to a home near Coronation Boulevard after a man had died.

Upon arrival, they say the officers realized the man had died as a result of a fentanyl overdose and then proceeded to investigate his death as a criminal matter.

According to police, their investigation led them to a home in Cambridge, near Wellington and Bond streets in the Galt area, which they raided and arrested a 41-year-old man.

The man, who is from Cambridge, is facing a number of charges including manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking (fentanyl).

