Bizarre altercation in Cambridge, Ont. leaves 4 officers and a dog injured: police

Four police officers were injured and a dog was shot during an altercation in Cambridge, Ont., Waterloo Regional police say.

According to a statement issued by the service, police were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Ainslie Street North around 10:50 a.m. for reports of a collision.

When officers arrived, they described the 26-year-old male driver to be behaving ‘erratically’, says the statement.

While attempting to arrest the male driver, two officers were stabbed.

Investigators said police used a stun gun and arrested the male driver.

One officer was transported to a local hospital while the other was transported to a hospital outside the region, both with serious injuries, investigators said.

According to police, the male driver attempted to stab and bite two other officers. Those two officers were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators added that police shot the dog belonging to the male driver during the arrest because it became aggressive.

The dog is currently in veterinary care and expected to survive, police said.

The driver has been charged with a number of criminal offenses including two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, and dangerous driving.

He has also been transported to a local hospital for an assessment.

Anyone with information or have video fo the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-580-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after two officers were stabbed and two others were injured during an altercation in Cambridge. More details here: https://t.co/oWoNCV48C4 pic.twitter.com/IOEJdaAAJD — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 26, 2022

