Five women allegedly attacked during one man’s 40-minute crime spree in Vancouver

Five women were allegedly attacked by a single individual during a 40-minute crime spree in Vancouver on Saturday that also caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man who was possibly in psychosis at the time, was arrested and jailed after a brief struggle near Oak Street and West 10th Avenue that afternoon, according to police.

“Once again, these attacks appear completely unprovoked, and they must have been terrifying for everyone involved,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a Sunday news release.

“We believe there are more victims, and likely dozens of witnesses, who have information and cell phone video footage that can help the police investigation.”

According to Vancouver police, the man was smashing glass and destroying property near the Vancouver General Hospital around noon on Saturday.

He then allegedly approach a 40-year-old woman in her car, “made shooting gestures,” banged on the vehicle and tried to open its door. When the woman drove away, the man reportedly chased the vehicle down the street.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect allegedly chased joggers near the entrance of an apartment building. Those joggers sought refuge inside the building, but the suspect allegedly smashed the front door in an attempt tp pursue them, police said.

Afterward, the man reportedly accosted a female witness to that incident, cornering her and demanding her phone.

Moments later, police said the suspect approached another woman who was walking on Oak Street, allegedly grabbing her hair and punching her. She escaped with help from a bystander and both fled to a nearby building “with a number of other frightened people,” reads the news release.

The suspect allegedly chased after them through the hallways and stairwells of the building, threatening them and branding a large piece of broken glass.

He was later arrested and treated for his glass cuts at the hospital.

“Thankfully, nobody was physically injured during these frightening incidents, however VPD Victim Services staff are working with all of the victims to lend support and deal with the emotional trauma that will likely follow,” said Visintin.

Police are looking for additional victims and witnesses, including the helpful bystander and the joggers.

Anyone with information about the incident, cell phone or dash cam footage is asked to contact the detachment at 604-717-4021.

According to Vancouver police, an average of four random, unprovoked attacks on strangers happen in the city every day.