Ukraine solidarity ‘mega march’ planned for downtown Toronto

Crowds are expected to gather in downtown Toronto on Sunday to march in solidarity with the Ukrainian people amid the Russian invasion of the country.

According to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress’ Toronto branch, a “Mega March” in support of Ukraine, and in condemnation of Russia’s attack is set to take place at 2 p.m., on Sunday.

Demonstrators are planning to march from Yonge and Dundas Square to Nathan Phillip’s Square.

In a post on Facebook, the organization said Ukraine is under a “relentless attack from Russia.”

“We cry out to everyone who cares about democracy and freedom to come out in support and in solidarity with Ukraine,” the post reads.

Those protesting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have gathered in Toronto since Thursday, holding Ukrainian flags and singing the national anthem.

3:19 Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemns Russian attack on Ukraine Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

Earlier on Sunday, the federal government announced it has closed Canada’s airspace to all Russian airlines.

The move comes after the country imposed sanctions on a number of Russian individuals and entities, including on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Canada has also said it will match all donations to the Red Cross up to $10 million.

What’s more, the Ontario government has announced it will be donating $300,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The provincial government said the money will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and will be used to “support humanitarian purposes” including “providing medical aid, emergency shelter and food security” in Ukraine.

The province said it will also be “ready to assist” anyone fleeing the country who may require settlement services.