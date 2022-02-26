RCMP investigating possible fatal pedestrian hit and run just outside Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Morinville RCMP are investigating what appears to be a deadly pedestrian hit and run just outside of Edmonton city limits.

One person was found dead on Highway 28 — one kilometre north of the Anthony Henday.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for much of Saturday morning, as investigators tried to piece together what happened.

RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident which occurred in the early morning hours.

If you have any information, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com.

Advertisement