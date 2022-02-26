Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Assault leaves security guard hospitalized with life-threatening injuries: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 26, 2022 3:09 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say the assault happened at UBC Okanagan on Saturday morning, with a man being arrested under the Mental Health Act. File / Global News

Police in Kelowna are investigating an early morning assault that left a security guard with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the assault occurred at UBC Okanagan on Saturday, with officers called to a campus building at 5:55 a.m.

“Upon initial investigation, it has been determined a man working at the university assaulted a security guard,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: Police dog tracks down suspect in alleged taxi theft: Kelowna RCMP

“The man has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act and the victim has been transported to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Trending Stories

Police say there is no risk to public safety, and that officers are on scene conducting the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about it, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say more information will be released once it becomes available.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagAssault tagKelowna RCMP tagUBC-Okanagan tagLife Threatening Injuries tagsecurity guard assaulted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers