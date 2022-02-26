Assault leaves security guard hospitalized with life-threatening injuries: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are investigating an early morning assault that left a security guard with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the assault occurred at UBC Okanagan on Saturday, with officers called to a campus building at 5:55 a.m.

“Upon initial investigation, it has been determined a man working at the university assaulted a security guard,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“The man has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act and the victim has been transported to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Police say there is no risk to public safety, and that officers are on scene conducting the investigation.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about it, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say more information will be released once it becomes available.