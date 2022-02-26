Mikko Koskinen and Derek Ryan shine in Edmonton Oilers victory

Send this page to someone via email

Derek Ryan notched his first career hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers scored a tense 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon.

Mikko Koskinen was excellent in goal, making 44 saves for his 18th win of the season.

The Oilers are 11-1 in their last twelve road games against Florida.

Ryan opened the scoring halfway through the first, converting a pass from Warren Foegele on a two-on-one. However, the Panthers dominated the period and took a 2-1 lead to the break, thanks to goals from Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov.

Ryan tied it in the second. With a delayed penalty coming to the Panthers, he beat Sergei Bobrovsky high to the glove side. Leon Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead with a power play strike. In the final minute of the second, Koskinen made a big save on Mason Marchment. A few seconds later, Evander Kane set up Ryan for a tap-in.

Koskinen made a big glove save on a Carter Verhaeghe breakaway with 10:22 left in the third. The Panthers pulled Bobrovsky for an extra attacker with 4:40 to go. Shortly after, Koskinen made a reaching snare on a shot by Barkov.

Barkov came right back with a power play goal, but the Oilers held off a late push by the Panthers to secure victory.

The Panthers, who have lost three straight, outshot the Oilers 47-22.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins left the game in the first period with an upper body injury. There was no update on his condition after the game.

The Oilers, 29-20-3, will visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show 9:30 a.m., game at 11 a.m.).