Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Mikko Koskinen and Derek Ryan shine in Edmonton Oilers victory

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 26, 2022 3:32 pm

Derek Ryan notched his first career hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers scored a tense 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon.

Mikko Koskinen was excellent in goal, making 44 saves for his 18th win of the season.

The Oilers are 11-1 in their last twelve road games against Florida.

Ryan opened the scoring halfway through the first, converting a pass from Warren Foegele on a two-on-one. However, the Panthers dominated the period and took a 2-1 lead to the break, thanks to goals from Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers fall short against Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan tied it in the second. With a delayed penalty coming to the Panthers, he beat Sergei Bobrovsky high to the glove side. Leon Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead with a power play strike. In the final minute of the second, Koskinen made a big save on Mason Marchment. A few seconds later, Evander Kane set up Ryan for a tap-in.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Piano man Cody Ceci finding right note for Edmonton Oilers

Koskinen made a big glove save on a Carter Verhaeghe breakaway with 10:22 left in the third. The Panthers pulled Bobrovsky for an extra attacker with 4:40 to go. Shortly after, Koskinen made a reaching snare on a shot by Barkov.

Barkov came right back with a power play goal, but the Oilers held off a late push by the Panthers to secure victory.

The Panthers, who have lost three straight, outshot the Oilers 47-22.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins left the game in the first period with an upper body injury. There was no update on his condition after the game.

The Oilers, 29-20-3, will visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show 9:30 a.m., game at 11 a.m.).

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagLeon Draisaitl tagflorida panthers tagMikko Koskinen tagDerek Ryan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers