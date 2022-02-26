Truck falls into Toronto’s Don River after losing control on highway

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle collision in Toronto left a pickup truck stranded in the Don River Saturday morning.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the truck was driving westbound on Highway 401 near Leslie Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck hit the snow embankment and went over the guardrail, falling into the river, OPP tweeted.

It is unclear how the vehicle lost control or how many people were in the vehicle.

According to the OPP, only minor injuries were reported.

Truck in the Don River! Vehicle was travelling #Hwy401 wb at Leslie when it lost control, hit the snow embankment and went over the concrete guardrail, ending up in the don river. Only minor injuries. #TorontoOPP pic.twitter.com/4BUumOY6Bt — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 26, 2022

