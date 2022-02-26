Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Truck falls into Toronto’s Don River after losing control on highway

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted February 26, 2022 1:24 pm
A vehicle loses control on Highway 401 and falls over the guardrail, landing in the Don River. View image in full screen
A vehicle loses control on Highway 401 and falls over the guardrail, landing in the Don River. Ontario Provincial Police

A single-vehicle collision in Toronto left a pickup truck stranded in the Don River Saturday morning.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the truck was driving westbound on Highway 401 near Leslie Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck hit the snow embankment and went over the guardrail, falling into the river, OPP tweeted.

It is unclear how the vehicle lost control or how many people were in the vehicle.

Trending Stories

According to the OPP, only minor injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police taghighway 401 tagToronto traffic tagToronto Collision tagSingle-Vehicle Collision tagTraffic Toronto tagDon River tagToronto Highway tagHighway 401 and Leslie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers